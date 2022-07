Listen

The song arrives ahead of their US summer tour.

Published: 2:20 pm, July 06, 2022

Mayday Parade have released their new track 'Thunder'.

The song - which arrives ahead of their US summer tour plans - is an outtake from their 2021 album 'What It Means To Fall Apart'.

“‘Thunder’ is a song I wrote about being in a long-term relationship, feeling like at times the fire is gone but that it’s still worth holding onto,” shares guitarist Brooks Betts. “Don’t give up! All relationships are tough but the good ones are worth it.”

Check out the track below.