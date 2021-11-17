Subscribe to Upset
It's "a painful reminder that nothing in life lasts forever," they explain.
Published: 4:24 pm, November 17, 2021
Mayday Parade have shared their new single 'Think Of You'.

It's another track from their new album 'What It Means To Fall Apart', set for release on 19th November.

Jake Bundrick explains: "Life can be pretty hectic no matter who you are and Think Of You is about not wanting to miss a single moment with someone in your life and cherishing every moment you do have with that person, place or thing. It’s a painful reminder that nothing in life lasts forever and we hope it helps anyone who listens to it."

In addition to the new single, tickets for the band’s 11th anniversary self-titled album tour are on-sale now, which sees them in the UK next June.

