Mayday Parade have announced their new album with lead single, 'One For The Rocks And One For The Scary'

It's due before the year is out.

Published: 8:27 pm, September 23, 2021

Mayday Parade have announced their new album, 'What It Means To Fall Apart'.

Set for release on 19th November via Rise Records, it's preceded by lead single 'One For The Rocks And One For The Scary', and previous teaser 'Kids of Summer'.

"We all live in different states and have separate lives with different things going on," says bassist Jeremy Lenzo. "But just being able to get back together and play music is always a highlight."

Lead singer Derek Sanders adds: "Even after all this time and plenty of other ways it could have gone or plenty of other things that we could be doing with our lives, we're lucky to be able to do this."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



Kids Of Summer

Golden Days

Think Of You

If My Ghosts Don’t Play, I Don’t Play

Sideways

One For The Rocks And One For The Scary

Bad At Love

Notice

Heaven

Angels Die Too

You Not Me

I Can’t Do This Anymore