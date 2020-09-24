Subscribe to Upset
Mayday Parade have announced a new EP, 'Out Of Here'

Published: 10:12 pm, September 24, 2020
Mayday Parade have announced a new EP, 'Out Of Here'.

Due for release on 16th October via Rise Records, the news arrives alongside new song 'Lighten Up Kid'.

The new effort was recorded in early March just before lockdown, and follows on from 2018’s 'Sunnyland', the band’s fifth full-length album.

Jake Bundrick explains: “’Lighten Up Kid’ is about trying to find yourself and the strength to keep fighting for what you believe in. It's about being or feeling cut down and hung out to dry but standing up for yourself in the end.”

Check it out below.

