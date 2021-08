Watch

It was premiered on KROQ over the weekend and sees them switching gears from their recent offering 'Kids of Summer'.

Published: 10:36 am, August 17, 2021 Photos: Jordan Knight.

Mayday Parade have shared a brand new song.

It comes after the group's recent headline tour announcement, which will see them return to the stage stateside next month for a two-week run featuring support from Microwave.

You can check out the video for 'Bad At Love' below.