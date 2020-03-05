Subscribe to Upset
Published: 1:03 pm, March 05, 2020
Mayday Parade are going to self-release a brand new single.

'It Is What It Is' marks the band's first new music since 2018 album 'Sunnyland', and it'll arrive this Friday, 6th March.

"It’s just about anything in life that ends badly and how it always hurts but you eventually get over it,” drummer Jake Bundrick says, with frontman Derek Sanders adding: “If there are people out there dealing with hard times, we hope our music can help them work through that, and come away feeling a little better about everything."

Keep an eye out for the track later this week.

