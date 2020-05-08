Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Matt Bellamy has released a new lockdown-inspired solo track, 'Tomorrow's World'

It's a standalone single. 
Published: 7:24 pm, May 08, 2020
Matt Bellamy has released a new lockdown-inspired solo track, 'Tomorrow's World'

Matt Bellamy has released a new solo track, 'Tomorrow's World'.

His second solo release following 'Pray (High Valyrian)', which appeared on the Game of Thrones compilation 'For the Thrones', the stand-alone song was recorded earlier this month.

“This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown," he explains. "I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future.

"The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called ’Tomorrow’s World,” which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds."

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Winter Passing have announced their new album, 'New Ways Of Living'
Soccer Mommy has launched a new 8-bit video tour
Weezer are debuting new material on The Simpsons this weekend
2000trees has signed up Jimmy Eat World for 2021's festival
Owen has announced his new album, 'The Avalanche'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing