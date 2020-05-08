Matt Bellamy has released a new lockdown-inspired solo track, 'Tomorrow's World'

Watch

It's a standalone single.

Published: 7:24 pm, May 08, 2020

Matt Bellamy has released a new solo track, 'Tomorrow's World'.

His second solo release following 'Pray (High Valyrian)', which appeared on the Game of Thrones compilation 'For the Thrones', the stand-alone song was recorded earlier this month.

“This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown," he explains. "I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future.

"The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called ’Tomorrow’s World,” which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds."

Give it a listen below.