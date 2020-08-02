Listen

It's part of a new collection 'Medium Rarities'.

Mastodon have released a brand new unreleased track 'Fallen Torches'.

Forming part of a new collection 'Medium Rarities', set to drop on 11th September to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary, the track was recorded in Atlanta in 2019.

Originally planned to be released in support of a European tour, the track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late, long time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in his honor.

'Medium Rarities' consists of a series of classic covers, soundtrack contributions, instrumentals, B-sides, and live recordings. Another new Mastodon track 'Rufus Lives' will be included in the forthcoming Orion Pictures film Bill & Ted Face The Music, expected to be released August 28th.