Published: 5:16 pm, September 28, 2022

Martha have released a new single, 'Hope Gets Harder'.

It's a cut from their recently-announced new album, 'Please Don't Take Me Back', out on 28th October via Specialist Subject Records.

The band explain: "‘Hope Gets Harder’ is a song about England: a uniquely fucking terrible idea. A place governed by the most absurdly mediocre people in history. Selfish, rich, thick, malevolent ghouls propped up by a bootlicking, self-congratulating, stenographic, client-journalist news media that puts North Korea to shame. England is a grey, damp artifice, vibrating to a quasi-fascist background hum, where the majority live miserable hopeless lives, so that a tiny minority can live in extravagant luxury. As we lurch violently from one crisis to the next, it feels like the light of any hope for the future is slowly dying. But we have to try and find hope in one another, and together we have to fight like hell for a more socially and ecologically just world. No fate but what we make for ourselves. Abolish england. Fuck the king."

Check it out below, and catch them on tour at the following:



NOVEMBER

18 Nottingham- Metronome

19 London- EartH

20 Manchester - Rebellion

26 Bristol - The Exchange

27 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club



DECEMBER

02 Sunderland - POP Recs

03 Glasgow – Mono