Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Martha have announced a new album, 'Please Don't Take Me Back'

They've also shared new single 'Baby Does Your Heart Sink (Feat. Ross Millard (The Futureheads))'.
Published: 10:42 am, August 16, 2022
Martha have announced a new album, 'Please Don't Take Me Back'

Martha have announced a new album, 'Please Don't Take Me Back'.

Out on 28th October via Specialist Subject Records, the news arrives alongside teaser single 'Baby Does Your Heart Sink (Feat. Ross Millard (The Futureheads))'.

Talking about the new track, Martha explain: “‘Baby, Does Your Heart Sink’ is just your classic break-up song, but one designed to be played at the disco at the end of the world. If there are multiple timelines, worlds, and universes out there, you’ve really got to wonder how things are going in the others, don’t you?”

Check it out below, and catch them on tour at the following:

NOVEMBER
18 Nottingham- Metronome
19 London- EartH
20 Manchester - Rebellion
26 Bristol - The Exchange
27 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

DECEMBER
02 Sunderland - POP Recs
03 Glasgow – Mono

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd: "The tracks are so bright, loud, funny and stupid"
No Devotion have dropped video for their new single, 'Repeaters'
The Beths have shared a new single, 'Knees Deep'
THICK have shared a new track, 'Happiness'
Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing