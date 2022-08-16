Coming soon

They've also shared new single 'Baby Does Your Heart Sink (Feat. Ross Millard (The Futureheads))'.

Published: 10:42 am, August 16, 2022

Martha have announced a new album, 'Please Don't Take Me Back'.

Out on 28th October via Specialist Subject Records, the news arrives alongside teaser single 'Baby Does Your Heart Sink (Feat. Ross Millard (The Futureheads))'.

Talking about the new track, Martha explain: “‘Baby, Does Your Heart Sink’ is just your classic break-up song, but one designed to be played at the disco at the end of the world. If there are multiple timelines, worlds, and universes out there, you’ve really got to wonder how things are going in the others, don’t you?”

Check it out below, and catch them on tour at the following:



NOVEMBER

18 Nottingham- Metronome

19 London- EartH

20 Manchester - Rebellion

26 Bristol - The Exchange

27 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club



DECEMBER

02 Sunderland - POP Recs

03 Glasgow – Mono