Festivals

The bill features Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.

Published: 5:31 pm, March 22, 2022

Marshall have announced a new one-off festival to celebrate their 60th diamond jubilee.

Marshall Hootie - Loud At Sixty will take place on 6th May at Viaduct Meadow, Hanwell, headlined by Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and special guests to be announced.

Marshall Hootie Managing Director Jon Ellery says: "60 years on from the first amp built for the next generation of artists, Marshall Amplification are celebrating their diamond jubilee in style with a headline performance from none other than Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.

"With donations from proceeds going to Youth Music, the ongoing commitment from Marshall to honour Jim’s legacy will no doubt be as LOUD as ever."

Tickets for Marshall Hootie: Loud At Sixty are priced at £15 and, in support of Give A Gig week, £5 from each ticket is donated to Youth Music. Visit marshall.com/marshall-hootie for more information.