Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... PUP, Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift and more
Order a copy
April 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Mannequin Pussy have confirmed a new UK and Ireland tour

They've loads of dates planned for June and July.
Published: 10:40 am, March 30, 2022
Mannequin Pussy have confirmed a new UK and Ireland tour

Mannequin Pussy have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

The Philadelphia band will come over in spring for a run that kicks off on 22nd June at London's EartH, and surrounds their previously-confirmed appearances at Manchester's Outbreak Festival and Cheltenham's 2000trees.

This run of shows will be the group's first in the UK since the outbreak of COVID-19, catch them live at the following:

JUNE
22 EartH, London
25 Outbreak Festival, Manchester
26 Broadcast, Glasgow
27 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
28 Bodega, Nottingham
30 Elsewhere, Margate

JULY
1 Green Door Store, Brighton
2 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
5 Future Yard, Birkenhead
6 Dolans, Limerick
7 Workman's Club, Dublin
9 2000trees Festival, Cheltenham

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Drug Church have announced a co-headline tour with Angel Du$t
Celebrating ten years of Outbreak: behind the scenes of one of the UK’s best festivals
Hot Milk have confirmed a new EP for August
2000trees has announced the final set of bands for 2022
Spiritbox: "It's been a huge goal to play Download"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing