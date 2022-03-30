Mannequin Pussy have confirmed a new UK and Ireland tour

On the road

They've loads of dates planned for June and July.

Published: 10:40 am, March 30, 2022

Mannequin Pussy have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

The Philadelphia band will come over in spring for a run that kicks off on 22nd June at London's EartH, and surrounds their previously-confirmed appearances at Manchester's Outbreak Festival and Cheltenham's 2000trees.

This run of shows will be the group's first in the UK since the outbreak of COVID-19, catch them live at the following:



JUNE

22 EartH, London

25 Outbreak Festival, Manchester

26 Broadcast, Glasgow

27 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

28 Bodega, Nottingham

30 Elsewhere, Margate



JULY

1 Green Door Store, Brighton

2 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

5 Future Yard, Birkenhead

6 Dolans, Limerick

7 Workman's Club, Dublin

9 2000trees Festival, Cheltenham