Mannequin Pussy have confirmed a new UK and Ireland tour

Mannequin Pussy have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.
The Philadelphia band will come over in spring for a run that kicks off on 22nd June at London's EartH, and surrounds their previously-confirmed appearances at Manchester's Outbreak Festival and Cheltenham's 2000trees.
This run of shows will be the group's first in the UK since the outbreak of COVID-19, catch them live at the following:
JUNE
22 EartH, London
25 Outbreak Festival, Manchester
26 Broadcast, Glasgow
27 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
28 Bodega, Nottingham
30 Elsewhere, Margate
JULY
1 Green Door Store, Brighton
2 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
5 Future Yard, Birkenhead
6 Dolans, Limerick
7 Workman's Club, Dublin
9 2000trees Festival, Cheltenham