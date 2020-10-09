Listen

It's for a new Rilo Kiley covers compilation.

Published: 9:43 pm, October 09, 2020

Mannequin Pussy have covered Rilo Kiley's 'The Execution Of All Things'.

It's a cut from the 'No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution of All Things' covers compilation, out on 6th November, which also features contributions from Sad13, Diet Cig, Adult Mum and more.

Marisa Dabice says of her love for the band: "Rilo Kiley is the band where I can confidently say that they are simultaneously one of my favorites but they also give me musical amnesia. By that, I mean I can obsessively listen to their discography for months and then – as though someone placed a curse on me – I forget they exist.

"This curse is really a gift because when I remember how much I love them, it’s like discovering them again for the first time, that sense of wonder for the songs never goes away – no matter how many times I’ve gone through their albums. I’m awestruck by Jenny’s gift for prose and poetry and her expressive voice, Blake’s tremendous capacity to create “noodly” riffs that never sound cheesy but that always perfectly complement and elevate every song.

"Listening to this band you can sense the collaboration. Collaboration between talented people can create magic and that’s what they are to me – musical magic."

All album proceeds will go to G.L.I.T.S..

Check out 'The Execution Of All Things' below.