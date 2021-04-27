Mannequin Pussy have dropped the title-track from their upcoming EP, 'Perfect'

Listen

They'll release 'Perfect' on 21st May via Epitaph.

Published: 9:50 pm, April 27, 2021

Mannequin Pussy have shared the title-track from their upcoming EP.

The Philadelphia punk band, who dropped their third album 'Patience' back in 2019, will release 'Perfect' on 21st May via Epitaph.

Vocalist/guitarist Missy says of the track: “Last year, I found myself spending more time on my phone than I ever had in my life. Physically separate from other people, I spent hours of time watching other humans perform on my rectangle. I realized that through years of social media training, many of us have grown this deep desire to manicure our lives to look as perfect, as aspirational as possible.

“We want to put ourselves out there, share our lives, our stories, our day to day - and these images and videos all shout the same thing: ‘Please look at me, please tell me I’m so perfect.’ It’s simultaneously a declaration of our confidence but edged with the desperation that seeks validation from others.”

