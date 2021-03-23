Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Mannequin Pussy are going to release a new EP this May

Check out teaser-track 'Control'.
Published: 2:38 pm, March 23, 2021
Following the news that they're now a three-piece, Mannequin Pussy have announced a new EP.

The Philadelphia punk band, who dropped their third album 'Patience' back in 2019, will release 'Perfect' on 21st May via Epitaph.

Getting together after a long time apart, thanks to COVID, the five-song effort was born from returning to the studio with only two tracks in-hand.

"We just figured if we forced ourselves into this situation where someone could hit 'record,' something might come out," Missy says. "We'd never written that way before."

Check out teaser-track 'Control' below; the full tracklisting reads:

1. Control
2. Perfect
3. To Lose You
4. Pigs Is Pigs
5. Darling

