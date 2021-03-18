Subscribe to Upset
News

Mannequin Pussy have revealed they're now a three-piece

The band have revealed that guitarist Thanasi Paul departed at the end of 2020.
Published: 8:37 pm, March 18, 2021
Mannequin Pussy have revealed they're now a three-piece

Mannequin Pussy have revealed they're now a three-piece.

The band, who dropped their last album 'Patience' back in 2019, have revealed that guitarist Thanasi Paul departed at the end of 2020.

"Big changes in MP world," they write on Instagram. "We are now a three-piece. Near the end of last year, Thanasi left the band to begin a new chapter of his life. It’s big shoes to fill but we’re embracing the changes and are ready for all the music that will come next. Onto the new era!"

You can check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mannequin Pussy (@mannequinpussy)

