Published: 8:37 pm, March 18, 2021

Mannequin Pussy have revealed they're now a three-piece.

The band, who dropped their last album 'Patience' back in 2019, have revealed that guitarist Thanasi Paul departed at the end of 2020.

"Big changes in MP world," they write on Instagram. "We are now a three-piece. Near the end of last year, Thanasi left the band to begin a new chapter of his life. It’s big shoes to fill but we’re embracing the changes and are ready for all the music that will come next. Onto the new era!"

