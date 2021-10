Watch

The band played two tracks on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Published: 11:07 am, October 27, 2021 Photos: Frances Beach.

Måneskin have made their US TV debut last night (26th October), appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The Italian rockers - who won this year's Eurovision back in May - played but 'Beggin' and their new ingle 'MAMMAMIA' on the show.

It follows up on last week's secret London show - which you can check out photos from right here.

You can watch their performances on The Tonight Show below.