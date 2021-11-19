Introducing the new bumper double issue of Upset, starring Måneskin!

New issue

Plus Mayday Parade, Yard Act, our albums of 2021 and more!

Published: 1:58 pm, November 19, 2021

Italian sensations Måneskin might well be the hottest, buzziest and biggest name in rock right now - so we're delighted to bring them to the cover of Upset for our new bumper double end of year edition, out today (Friday 19th November).

Though they may have come to our attention via a big pan-continental song competition, there's no doubt the band haven't left it at that. Achieving what so few others have, they've followed up that breakthrough moment, leaving a wave of mayhem, adoration and flustered devotion in their path. We pin them down for this month's cover piece to go in deep on just what's behind rock's breakthrough act of 2021.

That's not all, though. You'll find features with the likes of Mayday Parade, Volumes, Yard Act, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Meet Me @ The Altar, Boston Manor, Can't Swim, Delaire The Liar, Orchards, Weakened Friends, Like Pacific, Laura-Mary Carter and more. Not only that, we run down our best albums of 2021 - and talk to the winner - plus the all latest reviews and 'stuff'.

And that's not including all sorts of other news, reviews and 'stuff'.