They've shared a new track too.

Published: 10:32 pm, May 27, 2020

ManDown have announced their Chris Coulter and Jamie Lenman-produced debut EP.

'We Want Blood' will be released on 9th July, preceded by the Farnborough post-hardcore duo's lead single ‘Try or Die’.

Guitarist Iain Turner says: “‘Try or Die’ is about those times when you just feel like you have just had enough of everything, but the only way forward is to just take in on the chin and get on with it. That’s life sometimes. I think everyone can relate to that, especially at the moment.”

Give ‘Try or Die’ a listen below.