Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Live

Manchester Orchestra have announced a few UK/EU live dates for 2022

They've also shared Dirty Projectors’ rework of ‘Telepath’.
Published: 11:46 am, October 05, 2021
Manchester Orchestra have announced a few UK/EU live dates for 2022

Manchester Orchestra have announced some UK/EU live dates for 2022.

Performing in support of their recent album 'The Million Masks of God', they'll perform four intimate acoustic dates next January in Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Manchester. Alongside the shows, they've also shared Dirty Projectors’ rework of one of the album’s singles, ‘Telepath’.

Vocalist and songwriter Andy Hull says: "‘Telepath’ is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life long commitment to another person. Recognising that even the best relationships in our lives can have extreme ups and downs. At the end of the day, it’s those that we have chosen to love and, more importantly, those that have chosen to love us that truly matter. This is my attempt to further commit for the long haul."

Give the remix a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY
10 Tuinzaal, Amsterdam, NL
11 Silent Green, Berlin, DE
13 Union Chapel, London, UK
14 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Rainbow Veins'
Pulled Apart By Horses have signed to Alcopop! Records for their fifth album, due next summer
AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'
Sincere Engineer: "I love how mad people get when you say you don't like dogs"
Cherym's guide to Derry
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing