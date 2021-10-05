Manchester Orchestra have announced a few UK/EU live dates for 2022

Live

They've also shared Dirty Projectors’ rework of ‘Telepath’.

Published: 11:46 am, October 05, 2021

Manchester Orchestra have announced some UK/EU live dates for 2022.

Performing in support of their recent album 'The Million Masks of God', they'll perform four intimate acoustic dates next January in Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Manchester. Alongside the shows, they've also shared Dirty Projectors’ rework of one of the album’s singles, ‘Telepath’.

Vocalist and songwriter Andy Hull says: "‘Telepath’ is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life long commitment to another person. Recognising that even the best relationships in our lives can have extreme ups and downs. At the end of the day, it’s those that we have chosen to love and, more importantly, those that have chosen to love us that truly matter. This is my attempt to further commit for the long haul."

Give the remix a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:



JANUARY

10 Tuinzaal, Amsterdam, NL

11 Silent Green, Berlin, DE

13 Union Chapel, London, UK

14 Gorilla, Manchester, UK