March 2021
Manchester Orchestra have confirmed their new album 'The Million Masks of God' for April

They've also dropped lead single 'Bed Head'.
Published: 2:04 pm, February 19, 2021
Manchester Orchestra have announced their new album, 'The Million Masks of God'.

Set for release on 30th April via Loma Vista Recordings, the news follows last week's live screening of A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film.

Check out first single 'Bed Head' below, of which Andy Hull explains: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities, it’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”

“If Black Mile was this idea of ‘from birth to death,’ this album would really be more about ‘from birth to beyond, focusing on the highs and lows of life and exploring what could possibly come next,” he adds.

The tracklisting reads:

1. Inaudible
2. Angel Of Death
3. Keel Timing
4. Bed Head
5. Annie
6. Telepath
7. Let It Storm
8. Dinosaur
9. Obstacle
10. Way Back
11. The Internet

