Manchester Orchestra have announced a full-album performance for 'A Black Mile To The Surface'

Check out the trailer now.
Published: 10:04 am, February 09, 2021
Manchester Orchestra have announced a full-album performance for 'A Black Mile To The Surface'.

The event will stream on YouTube this Friday, 12th February, from 8pm EST/5pm PST, with an encore performance scheduled for the following day at 8pm GMT via the band's Facebook page.

“We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite a while. So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile To The Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody,” says Andy Hull.

“This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning.”

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for more news coming soon.

