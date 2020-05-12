Listen

It's called 'Olivia, Marley, and the Duck Pond'.

Published: 9:24 pm, May 12, 2020

Man Overboard’s Nik Bruzzese has shared a third track from his new solo project.

'Olivia, Marley, and the Duck Pond' features alongside his two debut singles 'Travelers' and 'Famaglia' on the 'This is Coping' EP, due for release on 6th June via Pure Noise Records.

“After years on the road, I bought the house I grew up in from my mom," he says. "The name of the neighborhood is Duck Pond, and now I get to live there with my wife and daughters, Olivia and Marley. On the surface, this song is about giving my kids a home and how much it sucks for them that I know all the house’s secrets, because I spent almost a decade trying to sneak out of it. But on a deeper level it deals with darker stuff; me trying to give them a song, a message, for the day I’m not around.”

