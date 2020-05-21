Listen

The band's fourth album is due in July.

Published: 7:22 pm, May 21, 2020

Make Them Suffer have dropped a new song called 'Soul Decay'.

The track will appear on the band's fourth album 'How To Survive A Funeral', which is out 24th July via Rise Records.

The blurb explains: "Soul Decay is about watching someone deteriorate in front of you. Many struggle to recognise that a recurring pattern of failure or disappointment is their often own doing. To bear the blame of your own mistakes is something that's difficult for most people. The lyric "You built yourself this prison. Tear it down, burn it to the fucking ground." is a call to action to rise above and accept your part."

Give 'Soul Decay' a listen below.