Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Make Them Suffer have dropped a new song called 'Soul Decay'

The band's fourth album is due in July.
Published: 7:22 pm, May 21, 2020
Make Them Suffer have dropped a new song called 'Soul Decay'

Make Them Suffer have dropped a new song called 'Soul Decay'.

The track will appear on the band's fourth album 'How To Survive A Funeral', which is out 24th July via Rise Records.

The blurb explains: "Soul Decay is about watching someone deteriorate in front of you. Many struggle to recognise that a recurring pattern of failure or disappointment is their often own doing. To bear the blame of your own mistakes is something that's difficult for most people. The lyric "You built yourself this prison. Tear it down, burn it to the fucking ground." is a call to action to rise above and accept your part."

Give 'Soul Decay' a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Soccer Mommy has launched a new covers series, Soccer Mommy & Friends
Crown the Empire have shared a new video for 'Blurry (Out of Place)', and an augmented reality hologram
Jeff Rosenstock has surprise-dropped a new album
Phoebe Bridgers is teasing her upcoming album with new single ‘I See You’
IDLES are back in business with new single, 'Mr Motivator'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing