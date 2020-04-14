Make Them Suffer have shared their visceral new "fucked up love song", 'Drown With Me'

Listen

They've a new album coming soon.

Published: 10:55 am, April 14, 2020

Make Them Suffer have shared their new song, 'Drown With Me'.

The visceral new single is from their upcoming album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'. Due for release via Rise Records this summer, the Aussie band have already dropped early cuts 'Erase Me', 'Ether', '27', and 'Hollowed Heart'.

"'Drown With Me' is just a really fucked up love song," the band explain. "Love can be beautiful, but also dark and terrifying. The lyrics 'Take my hand, don't be scared, drown with me if you can' beckons the listener to take the plunge into the unknown."

Check it out below.

