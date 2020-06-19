Make Them Suffer have released their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral', plus a video for 'Bones'

Watch

The album's come forward a bit.

Published: 10:49 pm, June 19, 2020

Make Them Suffer have released their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'.

Out digitally now, with physical copies arriving from 10th July. "Due to a variety of factors outside of the band's control, the release date was moved up," a press release explains.

The band has also shared the video for their new song 'Bones', which you can check out below.

"'Bones' is a song about sacrifice," says singer Sean Harmanis. "It's about the sacrifices I've made and the sacrifices we all make to pursue what we love. Writing the lyrics to this song raised the question of how much I'd be willing to give for this band. How much more could this pursuit take from me?"