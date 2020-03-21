Coming soon

And new tune 'Erase Me', too.

Published: 3:29 pm, March 21, 2020

Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'.

Due for release via Rise Records this summer, the news arrives alongside the Aussie band's new tune 'Erase Me' - check it out below.

"'Erase Me' is a song about pushing someone away and raises the question: Is it selfless or selfish to do?" they explain. "It's unfortunate that some people are wired to always feel as if they're never good enough.

"The sentiment of the lyrics 'I've broken you enough so don't hate me, erase me' demonstrates the quality of selflessness. In retrospection, it's that same selflessness that makes you 'good enough'."

'Erase Me' follows on from 'Ether', '27', and 'Hollowed Heart'.