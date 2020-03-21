Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'

And new tune 'Erase Me', too.
Published: 3:29 pm, March 21, 2020
Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'

Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'.

Due for release via Rise Records this summer, the news arrives alongside the Aussie band's new tune 'Erase Me' - check it out below.

"'Erase Me' is a song about pushing someone away and raises the question: Is it selfless or selfish to do?" they explain. "It's unfortunate that some people are wired to always feel as if they're never good enough.

"The sentiment of the lyrics 'I've broken you enough so don't hate me, erase me' demonstrates the quality of selflessness. In retrospection, it's that same selflessness that makes you 'good enough'."

'Erase Me' follows on from 'Ether', '27', and 'Hollowed Heart'.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Milk Teeth have dropped their new track, 'Better'
Poppy has shared a creepy new video for 'Sit/Stay', from her recent album 'I Disagree'
Creeper have rescheduled their April headline tour
All Time Low are on the cover of the new issue of Upset, out now!
Alkaline Trio have dropped a new "three-song single", 'EP'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing