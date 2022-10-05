Magnolia Park have revealed details of their debut album, 'Baku’s Revenge'

Listen

The news arrives alongside new single 'Misfits'.

Published: 6:01 pm, October 05, 2022 Photos: Jessica Griffith.

Magnolia Park have announced their debut album, 'Baku’s Revenge'.

The full-length will be released on 4th November, with the news arriving alongside new single 'Misfits', which features guest vocals from singer Taylor Acorn.

“I think when [listening] to the messages in our songs and seeing the videos, you see that we’re more than a playful pop-punk band,” says bassist Jared Kay. “We can have a good time and be silly, but we also show that there are some serious real-world problems going on in the world that we want to address and expose.”

Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



1. ?

2. Feel Something (feat. Derek Sanders)

3. Misfits (feat. Taylor Acorn)

4. Radio Reject

5. !!

6. Drugs

7. Paralyzed

8. Addison Rae

9. Ghost 2 U (feat. FRED & Joshua Roberts)

10. $$$

11. I should’ve listened to my friends