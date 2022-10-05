Subscribe to Upset
Magnolia Park have revealed details of their debut album, 'Baku’s Revenge'

The news arrives alongside new single 'Misfits'.
Published: 6:01 pm, October 05, 2022 Photos: Jessica Griffith.
Magnolia Park have announced their debut album, 'Baku’s Revenge'.

The full-length will be released on 4th November, with the news arriving alongside new single 'Misfits', which features guest vocals from singer Taylor Acorn.

“I think when [listening] to the messages in our songs and seeing the videos, you see that we’re more than a playful pop-punk band,” says bassist Jared Kay. “We can have a good time and be silly, but we also show that there are some serious real-world problems going on in the world that we want to address and expose.”

Check it out below; the album's full tracklisting reads:

1. ?
2. Feel Something (feat. Derek Sanders)
3. Misfits (feat. Taylor Acorn)
4. Radio Reject
5. !!
6. Drugs
7. Paralyzed
8. Addison Rae
9. Ghost 2 U (feat. FRED & Joshua Roberts)
10. $$$
11. I should’ve listened to my friends

