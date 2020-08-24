Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
It's coming in October.
Published: 5:43 pm, August 24, 2020
Magick Mountain have announced their debut album, 'Weird Feelings'.

Due on 2nd October, new of the Leeds trio's new record arrives alongside a video for teaser-track 'Infinity X2'.

"The video for ‘Infinity X2’ is a collaboration between Magick Mountain and analogue VFX wizard Josh Brownrigg," explains guitarist and vocalist Lins Wilson.

"It was self-filmed in our practise space, which involved metres of gaffa-hung green fabric, make-shift tripods, a last minute lighting ‘rig’ and a state of the art spinning cam courtesy of a 1980s record player and phone holder.

"After Magick Mountain bassist/artman Tom Hudson edited the footage, we handed over the reins to Josh to work his glitchy visual sorcery, using analogue video synthesisers to experiment with tripped-out trails and create the mega fuzzed-up aesthetic."

Give it a watch below; the album's full tracklisting reads:

1. Bart Cobain
2. Zodiac
3. Cherokee
4. Brown Bread
5. Stranger Danger
6. Colossus
7. Dream Chaser
8. Infinity X2
9. King Cobra
10. The Shitty Beatles
11. The Creeper

