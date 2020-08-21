Madina Lake are teasing their new EP with latest single, 'Silver Lines'

Listen

The new five-tracker lands next month.

Published: 2:29 pm, August 21, 2020

Madina Lake have unveiled a new single, 'Silver Lines'.

It's a song from the band's upcoming new EP ‘The Beginning Of New Endings’, due for release on 18th September via Strange Entertainment (The Orchard/Sony).

Frontman Nathan Leone explains: "Silver Lines is about the importance of having somebody close to you that reflects the best version of yourself. We all beat the crap out of ourselves so it helps to have a balancing force."

Give it a listen below; the EP's full tracklisting reads:



1. Playing With Fire

2. Love Is War

3. Silver Lines

4. Heart Of Gold

5. Tiny Weapons