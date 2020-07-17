Subscribe to Upset
Madina Lake are teasing their new EP with latest single, 'Love Is War'

The EP's coming in September.
Published: 8:53 pm, July 17, 2020
Madina Lake are teasing their new EP with latest single, 'Love Is War'.

It's a cut from ‘The Beginning Of New Endings’, a five-track release due out on 4th September, produced by the band’s own Mateo Camargo (guitar, programming).

Frontman Nathan Leone comments: "There's something about this track that takes me all the way back to Mark Trombino's garage studio in 2005 where/when we made our first record 'From Them, Through Us, To You'. It's gritty and riffy but definitely captures the magic of that time for us."

His twin brother, bassist Matthew Leone, adds: "'Love Is War' reminds me of my favourite Smashing Pumpkins era when they were writing riffy rock with a magic sparkle over the top and full of landmine "holy shit" moments."

The EP's full tracklisting reads:

1. Playing With Fire
2. Love Is War
3. Silver Lines
4. Heart Of Gold
5. Tiny Weapons

