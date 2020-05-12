Mad Cool "won't happen on the current dates" this July

Festivals

The festival had booked Royal Blood, Twenty One Pilots and more.

Published: 9:01 pm, May 12, 2020

Mad Cool "won't happen on the current dates" due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A statement from organisers explains that while the July event isn't properly cancelled just yet, "we are waiting for our authorities to declare a Force Majeure, so we can solve everything the right way."

This year's event was set to host sets from Royal Blood, Mumford & Sons, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Alt-J, Twenty One Pilots, Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Glass Animals, Sports Team, Sea Girls, Charli XCX, Foals, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Haim and a whole bunch of others.

Read the full statement below.