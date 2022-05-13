Subscribe to Upset
Måneskin have dropped their new single 'Supermodel'

The song was inspired by their time in LA.
Published: 2:05 pm, May 13, 2022
Måneskin have dropped their new single 'Supermodel'.

The track was written in Los Angeles and produced by Max Martin and his team, and the band will perform it at the Eurovision Song Contest final on 14th May, celebrating a year since their win.

The band explain of the song: “We wrote 'Supermodel' after spending the best few months in LA. At times we were surprised yet intrigued to find how people cared so much about the idea of “celebrity” and status, obsessing over their looks and connections.

They add: “We started to imagine an enigmatic Supermodel character. She is really cool, fun and social, yet in reality she is troubled, hiding sadness and addiction. In a way you love her, because she knows how to have a good time, but you also want to avoid her, because she might get you into trouble”

