On the road

Published: 12:25 pm, January 26, 2022

Måneskin have postponed their European tour.

The group were set to perform at London's Brixton Academy on 6th February, followed by shows in Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland and beyond.

They explain: “Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole tour because of the covid situation. We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues and all that kind of stuff.

"We cannot guarantee all the gigs because every country has its own rules, and we have to stick to that, of course, because we have to do our gigs in total safety for everyone. We are really, really sorry and we hope to have the chance to tell you the new dates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and support, we are all together in this situation so we just have to hold on, but we will come back, we swear, and it’s going to be even better. Okay guys, we love you!”

Ticket holders will receive an update on new dates before 1st March 2022.