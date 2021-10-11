Subscribe to Upset
Måneskin have debuted a new single, 'MAMMAMIA'

"We only had a few days to go to the studio and write new music," they explain.
Published: 9:01 am, October 11, 2021
Måneskin have dropped their brand new single, MAMMAMIA'.

The Eurovision 2021 winners have followed up their reworked version of 'I Wanna Be Your Slave', featuring Iggy Pop, from back in August with the new track. Speaking at a press conference at Berlin's SO36 Club, frontman Damiano David explained the song was only written shortly after their big win earlier this year.

"We only had a few days to go to the studio and write new music," he explains, "but fortunately this song came out in a few hours – that’s why we felt like it was going to be a banger for us."

You can check out 'MAMMAMIA' below.

