On the road

Måneskin have announced a free London gig for tomorrow night

They're going to debut their new single there.
Published: 5:28 pm, October 05, 2022
Måneskin have confirmed a new London show.

The band will perform at The Underworld on 6th October in celebration of their upcoming single ‘THE LONELIEST’, which will receive its first live play at the free gig.

They explain: “We missed you guys in the UK so much, so we’re super excited to announce that we’re going to play a special free gig at The Underworld in Camden tomorrow, October 6th. We’re going to perform for the first time our new single, ‘THE LONELIEST’, just before its release."

Tickets will only be available from the box office at The Underworld, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

