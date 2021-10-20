Subscribe to Upset
Måneskin have announced a surprise London show tonight - and it's free!

If you're quick, you can grab tickets now!
Published: 10:01 am, October 20, 2021
Måneskin have announced a surprise free live show for fans at 02 Academy Islington tonight (Wednesday 20th October).

A limited number of free tickets will be available for fans - you can click here to try to grab some.

Måneskin (Danish for 'moonlight') have, since their Eurovision win, managed to have two songs simultaneously in the UK Top 10 for over two months, a feat replicated globally. They also sold out their upcoming O2 Academy Brixton show on 6th February selling out in a mere 25 mins.

The surprise date follows on from the quartet's new single 'MAMMAMIA', which you can check out with the new video below.

