Måneskin have announced a surprise London show tonight - and it's free!

If you're quick, you can grab tickets now!

Published: 10:01 am, October 20, 2021

A limited number of free tickets will be available for fans - you can click here to try to grab some.

See you tonight at the O2 Academy Islington, London, h 7 pm ☆ can’t wait ☆ More tickets available here: https://t.co/UaQmYmRIdj pic.twitter.com/2h2xHK2YO6

Måneskin (Danish for 'moonlight') have, since their Eurovision win, managed to have two songs simultaneously in the UK Top 10 for over two months, a feat replicated globally. They also sold out their upcoming O2 Academy Brixton show on 6th February selling out in a mere 25 mins.

The surprise date follows on from the quartet's new single 'MAMMAMIA', which you can check out with the new video below.