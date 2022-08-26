L.S. DUNES have announced their debut album, and released new single 'Permanent Rebellion'

Listen

Feat. members of MCR, Thursday, Circa Survive and Coheed and Cambria.

Published: 5:28 pm, August 26, 2022

L.S. DUNES have released their first single, 'Permanent Rebellion'.

The supergroup - which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday/Yellowcard) - was teased earlier this year with an appearance on the line-up for Riot Fest in Chicago, which will be their debut performance on 16th September.

Their debut album 'Past Lives' will arrive on 11th November; the tracklisting reads:



2022

Antibodies

Grey Veins

Like Forever

Blender

Past Lives

It Takes Time

Bombsquad

Grifter

Permanent Rebellion

Sleep Cult