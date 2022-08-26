L.S. DUNES have announced their debut album, and released new single 'Permanent Rebellion'

L.S. DUNES have released their first single, 'Permanent Rebellion'.
The supergroup - which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday/Yellowcard) - was teased earlier this year with an appearance on the line-up for Riot Fest in Chicago, which will be their debut performance on 16th September.
Their debut album 'Past Lives' will arrive on 11th November; the tracklisting reads:
2022
Antibodies
Grey Veins
Like Forever
Blender
Past Lives
It Takes Time
Bombsquad
Grifter
Permanent Rebellion
Sleep Cult