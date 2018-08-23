Dutch festival Lowlands has signed up Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Fever 333 and more

Festivals

Published: 11:27 am, February 05, 2020

The first few acts for Dutch festival Lowlands have been confirmed.

Leading the names are Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Shame and Fever 333, along with Lewis Capaldi, Caribou, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, Angel Olsen, JPEGMAFIA, Rex Orange County, Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers, Foals, Georgia, Glass Animals, London Grammar and Michael Kiwanuka.

Also on the bill, are Amelie Lens, Ben Klock, Cavetown, CHROMATICS, City Morgue, Denzel Curry, DIE ANTWOORD, DROELOE, Dubioza kolektiv, Eefje de Visser, Ezra Collective, Fatima Yamaha, FJAAK live, GoldLink, Gotu Jim, Half Moon Run, Heilung, Hollywood Vampires, John Talabot, Kaytranada, Koffee , Noisia DJ-set, Noord Nederlands Orkest, Nu Guinea Live Band, Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew, The Opposites, Orla Gartland, Palaye Royale, Parquet Courts, Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band, Pendulum Trinity, Soulwax, Tash Sultana, The Teskey Brothers, Tom Walker, Trippie Redd, and Typhoon.

Lowlands will take place from 21st–23rd August; visit lowlands.nl for more information.