Lovebreakers have shared a new single and video for album teaser, 'Eye Roller'

Their album's coming in late-June.

Published: 10:32 pm, April 28, 2021

Lovebreakers have shared a new single and video, 'Eye Roller'.

It's the latest teaser from the band's upcoming debut album 'Primary Colours', set for release on 25th June.

Singer and guitarist Jack Perry says: “'Eye Roller' was written about that one friend who always seems to take it further than the others. I was listening to a lot of early Oasis at the time and I wanted to write something with few chord progressions, keeping the subject simple and my lyrics literal.

"I think me and my friends went to see the Arctic Monkeys and we all ended up getting wasted in town after the show. I remember my mate sitting on the pavement, eating a nasty kebab with his drunken eyes rolling in the back of his head.

"It’s pretty much a social commentary of what happened that night, drinking too much and talking nonsense. All of the cars were parked up with no lights on. We were just hanging around the streets looking for another place to be, but knowing deep down that the night is over."

