They're asking artists and music fans to make a pledge to speak up against racism.

Published: 10:44 pm, June 11, 2020

Love Music Hate Racism has launched Speak Up Thursday.

Taking place today (Thursday, 11th June), they're asking artists and music fans to make a pledge to speak up against racism.

A press release explains: "The idea is to encourage people to commit to continuing action in confronting racism in the wake of the international Black Live Matter protests following the death of George Floyd."

Artists supporting throughout the day include Drillminister, Logic, Lloyd Luther, Morgan Connie Smith, Dimzy (67 Crew), whenyoung, Soho Radio, KAWALA, Rika and Sophie and the Giants.

For more info, go to Love Music Hate Racism’s Instagram, or check the hashtag #SpeakUpThursday.