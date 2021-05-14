Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid

Feat. Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister), Brix Smith (The Fall) and more.
Published: 10:21 am, May 14, 2021
Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid

Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid.

Written by founder Cassie Fox, the track features Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister), Brix Smith (The Fall) and Patsy Stevenson (the face of the Clapham vigil), plus more than 60 female vocalists, including Estella Adeyeri (Big Joanie), Janey Starling (ex-Dream Nails), Nadia Javed (The Tuts), Ren Aldridge (Petrol Girls), Debbie Smith (Curve/Echobelly), Jo Bevan (Desperate Journalist), Marijne ven der Vlugt (Salad) and more.

Brix Smith says: "When I was asked to take part I said ‘absolutely!’, because when I thought about it, not a day has gone by when I’ve not felt scared to walk down the street. And that needs to change, for all of us."

Cassie Fox adds: "I wrote this song out of rage and frustration. Two women a week are killed by men. Refuge services are having to turn away one in two survivors of violence. And yet refuge funding has been cut by one quarter since 2010. This is a song of feminist solidarity and hope – all women and gender non-conforming people have a right to walk safely on every street, and be safe in their own home."

Visit loudwomen.org/reclaimthesestreets to buy/stream the song, and donate to the Women’s Aid appeal.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'
LILHUDDY has released a stripped-back version of 'America's Sweetheart'
Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'
Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'
The Devil Wears Prada are teasing their upcoming EP with new track 'Nightfall'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing