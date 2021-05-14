Watch

Feat. Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister), Brix Smith (The Fall) and more.

Published: 10:21 am, May 14, 2021

Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid.

Written by founder Cassie Fox, the track features Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister), Brix Smith (The Fall) and Patsy Stevenson (the face of the Clapham vigil), plus more than 60 female vocalists, including Estella Adeyeri (Big Joanie), Janey Starling (ex-Dream Nails), Nadia Javed (The Tuts), Ren Aldridge (Petrol Girls), Debbie Smith (Curve/Echobelly), Jo Bevan (Desperate Journalist), Marijne ven der Vlugt (Salad) and more.

Brix Smith says: "When I was asked to take part I said ‘absolutely!’, because when I thought about it, not a day has gone by when I’ve not felt scared to walk down the street. And that needs to change, for all of us."

Cassie Fox adds: "I wrote this song out of rage and frustration. Two women a week are killed by men. Refuge services are having to turn away one in two survivors of violence. And yet refuge funding has been cut by one quarter since 2010. This is a song of feminist solidarity and hope – all women and gender non-conforming people have a right to walk safely on every street, and be safe in their own home."

Visit loudwomen.org/reclaimthesestreets to buy/stream the song, and donate to the Women’s Aid appeal.