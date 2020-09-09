Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Loud Women Fest 5 has announced a load more acts for next year's event

The all-dayer will take place in March.
Published: 2:30 pm, September 09, 2020
Loud Women Fest 5 has announced a load more acts for next year's event.

The festival will take place at 229 London on 20th March 2021, with Bang Bang Romeo already on the bill.

Organiser Cassie Fox says: "It’s depressing but unsurprising to see that yet again that festivals like Reading & Leeds are set to wheel out the same old man bands. LOUD WOMEN Fest will be the antidote to this sausage fest – showcasing rising female stars, and giving women and non-binary artists the chance to shine.

"There’s a wealth of non-male talent out there, and LOUD WOMEN Fest supports these artists at grassroots level up, so that they might hopefully break through the glass ceiling of the music scene. My message to Reading & Leeds, and all other festivals who insist on booking unequal lineups: your future headliners are right here!"

The new additions read:

ARXX
Breakup Haircut
Bugeye
ĠENN
Hagar the Womb
Honey Joy
I, Doris
Jelly Cleaver
Lilith Ai
MIRI
Pink Lemonade
The Empty Page

Tickets are on sale now; visit loudwomen.org for more information.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
