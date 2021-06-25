Subscribe to Upset
Lotus Eater have teamed up with Oli Sykes for their new single, 'Obliterate'

The band's debut album is coming next month.
Published: 10:43 am, June 25, 2021
Lotus Eater have teamed up with Oli Sykes for their new single, 'Obliterate'.

The track is taken from band’s debut album ‘Where The Body Goes’, set for release on 23rd July.

Drummer and creative lead Cameron Humphrey says: "Obliterate revolves around traumatic experiences, learning from the hurt and using it as fuel for our green tinged inferno. Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and Idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before. We will always be forever grateful."

Of the full-length, he adds: "‘Where The Body Goes’ is the newest soundtrack to our ever changing motion picture. Beginning to end, we looked deep within ourselves to create a body of work that truly represents the emotional connection we have with modernity. The plethora of struggles and emotional discomfort mixed with total euphoria blends to create what we feel to be our greatest creation yet."

Check it out below.

