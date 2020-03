Watch

The Glasgow newcomers take a look at power.

Published: 11:43 am, March 13, 2020

Lotus Eater have dropped a new video for 'Narco'.

“'Narco’ is the enlightenment to a world in the dark,” share the Glasgow band. “It’s about knowing the value of difference to a cause and seeing yourself within it, no matter how challenging. Everything around us can hurt us, but we all hold power. Absolute power.”

The song marks the follow-up to the newcomers' debut Hopeless Records EP, 'Social Hazard', released in 2019.

