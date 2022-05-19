Subscribe to Upset
Loose Articles are teasing their new EP with a video for 'Dirty Dicks Food & Ale Emporium'

It's "a tune where I reminisce about my teenage years," says Natalie.
Published: 4:34 pm, May 19, 2022
Loose Articles are teasing their new EP with a video for 'Dirty Dicks Food & Ale Emporium'.

It's the latest cut from the Manchester band's second EP 'Chaos', due later this year via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the single, vocalist Natalie Wardle says: “'Dirty Dicks Food and Ale Emporium' is a tune where I reminisce about my teenage years. I spent my weekends at The Royal Oak pub in Halifax, dancing the night away at gigs filled with local bands with a can of beer firmly in one hand and my fake ID in the other.

“One night the floor caved in during a gig, resulting in the police coming and busting all the underaged drinkers. The Royal Oak as I knew it was no more and changed hands to Dirty Dicks Food and Ale Emporium, trying to be classy with fancy ales and not boozed-filled teenagers. 12 years later I still think about my first true love, the wonderful pub which was The Royal Oak.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at Dot to Dot, Beat-Herder, Truck and Manchester Psych Fest.

