Loose Articles are celebrating the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 with new single, 'Kick Like A Girl'

It's a cut from their new EP.
Published: 11:01 am, June 14, 2022
Loose Articles have shared their new single, 'Kick Like A Girl'.

Released ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022, it's a cut from their upcoming EP 'Chaos', due later this year via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the track, vocalist Natalie Wardle says: “‘Kick Like A Girl’ tackles the narrow mindset of some men towards women and football, as well as a sprinkle of footballing references ranging from Duncan Furguson to Beckham's Mohican. With our music we like to raise awareness on issues like misogynistic slurs and attitudes towards women in sports. With this said we still make the tunes fun and comical to grab the attention of people first, before they then realise the tune is making more of a statement on a deeper subject.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at Beat-Herder, Truck and Manchester Psych Fest.

