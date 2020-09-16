Subscribe to Upset
September 2020
Watch

Lonely The Brave have released their new song and video, 'Open Door'

"Hopefully we're building to something brighter."
Published: 8:36 pm, September 16, 2020
Lonely The Brave have released their new song, 'Open Door'.

It's a teaser from the band's new album 'The Hope List', arriving on 22nd January via Easy Life Records. It arrives with the news that their upcoming London show has been upgraded, too - they'll now play The Dome during their April 2021 run.

Mark Trotter says of the song and video: "This song felt like a hark back to earlier Lonely The Brave. It has an escalation that mirrors some of The Days War tracks - I love tracks that do that; start in one place and keep rising till they spill over. For us, the video has an element of nostalgia whilst also feeling incredibly current.

"Whatever may be, hopefully we're building to something brighter."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
