It follows on from 'Bound'.

Published: 10:03 pm, June 18, 2020

Lonely The Brave have dropped a second comeback track, 'Distant Light'.

The follow-up to 'Bound', the two singles mark their first studio material to feature new frontman Jack Bennett, with the group having not long signed a new deal with Easy Life Records.

"We find ourselves in trying times at present," says the band's accompanying statement. "As you may know, some of us are NHS key workers and as a result we know health and well-being is so incredibly important. Recent global events have shed a light & awareness of how we can all do our bit to ensure we’re acting with caution but also positively.

"Escapism through music, film, art and literature is a huge thing for us, and we hope for you guys too. With that in mind, we wanted to share "Distant Light", a song we finished off during this isolation period. We hope some of you can borrow from it. Let's look after each other."

Give it a listen below.