Published: 1:03 pm, August 27, 2020 Photos: Carla Mundy.

Lonely the Brave have announced their third album.

'The Hope List' will arrive on 22nd January via Easy Life Records, with the news accompanied by new teaser-single 'Open Door'.

Founding member Mark Trotter says of the record: “Given everything that’s happened to this band, it would have been remiss of us to try rushing into this or do something that wasn’t right. It takes time.

"We’ve been a band for over 10 years and stuck in our ways a lot. There has been a huge shift in dynamic now. It’s a completely different vibe from where we were before. There’s a renewed energy and a renewed focus. Everything feels very positive in the Lonely The Brave camp."

Give 'Open Door' a listen below, and catch the band on tour next April.